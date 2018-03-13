미북정상회담 관련 백악관 브리핑



Q The South Korean national security advisor said that the U.S. responded positively to a South Korean request for a waiver on the steel tariffs. Could you tell us where you are on that?



한국의 국가안보실장은 한국의 철강관세 유예요청에 대해 미국이 긍정적인 반응을 보였다고 말했는데 이에 대한 정부의 입장을 듣고 싶습니다.



MS. SANDERS: As the President’s proclamation said yesterday, there were two countries that were specifically excluded, and there would be the opportunity for us to negotiate on matters of national security with other countries. And we’re going to be doing that with a number of different countries. Jonathan.



어제 대통령의 발표에서 밝힌 것처럼 특정의 2개국은 제외되었고 미국이 다른 나라들과도 국가안보 문제를 놓고 타협할 기회가 있습니다. 또 다른 나라들과도 그렇게 할 것입니다.



Q Sarah, does the President think that Kim Jong-un is sincere about talking about denuclearization?



사라, 대통령은 김정은이 진정으로 비핵화를 말하고 있다고 생각합니까?



MS. SANDERS: The President is hopeful that we can make some continued progress. Look, what we know is that the maximum pressure campaign has clearly been effective. We know that it has put a tremendous amount of pressure on North Korea. And they have made some major promises. They’ve made promises to denuclearize. They’ve made promises to stop nuclear and missile testing. And they’ve recognized that regular military exercises between the U.S. and its ally, South Korea, will continue.



대통령은 우리가 지속적인 진전을 이룰 수 있기를 희망합니다. 우리가 알고 있는 것은 최대의 압박이 명백히 효과가 있었다는 점입니다. 이는 북한에 커다란 압박을 가한 것입니다. 그리고 이들은 몇가지 중요한 약속을 했습니다. 이들은 비핵화를 약속했습니다. 이들은 핵과 미사일 실험을 중단하겠다고 약속했습니다. 또 이들은 미국과 동맹국인 한국의 정기적인 군사훈련이 지속되는 것을 인정했습니다.



The maximum pressure campaign, we’re not letting up. We’re not going to step back or make any changes to that. We’re going to continue in that effort, and we’re not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea.



최대의 압박작전을 우리는 늦추지 않을 것입니다. 우리는 물러서거나 이를 전혀 바꾸지 않을 것입니다. 우리는 이런 노력을 계속할 것이고 북한의 말과 허풍에 부합되는 구체적인 행동을 보이기까지는 이 회담을 하지 않을 것입니다.



Q But does he think that Kim Jong-un can be trusted as a negotiating partner?



대통령은 김정은이 협상 상대로 믿을 수 있다고 생각합니까?



MS. SANDERS: Look, we’re not in the negotiation right now. We’ve accepted the invitation to talk, based on them following through with concrete actions on the promises that they’ve made.



우리가 지금 당장 협상을 하고 있는건 아닙니다. 우리는 협상의 제의를 받아들인 것이고 이는 이들이 한 약속들을 구체적인 행동으로 이행한다는 조건하에 이루어진 것 입니다.





