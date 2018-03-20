트럼프 틸러슨 장관 해임



President trump is in California today, reviewing prototypes of the border wall he hopes to build. A trip overshadowed by what he did early this morning, firing his secretary of state, on Twitter, no less. "Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, will become our new secretary of state," the president declared. 'Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!'



트럼프 대통령은 오늘 캘리포니아에 가서 그가 세우려고 하는 국경장벽의 모델들을 검토했습니다. 그런데 이 여행은 오늘 아침에 그가 했던, 트위터를 날려 국무장관을 해고한 놀라운 행위에 묻혀버렸습니다. CIA 국장 마이크 폼페오가 새로운 국무장관이 될 것이라고 선언한 것입니다. '렉스 틸러슨의 봉사에 대해 감사를 표합니다.'



As he left the white house, the president explained he just didn't see eye-to-eye with his secretary of state. '*Rex and *I have been *talking about *this for a *long *time.' 'We *got along *actually *quite *well but we *disagreed on *things.' As for his new choice for top diplomat? 'Tremendous energy, tremendous intellect.' 'We're always on the same wave length.'



백악관을 나서면서 대통령은 국무장관과 배포가 맞지 않았다고 말했습니다. '렉스와 나는 이 문제를 오랫동안 상의했습니다.' '우리는 실제 잘 지냈지만 몇가지는 의견이 달랐습니다.' 최고외교책임자에 관해서는 '에너지가 넘치며 머리가 좋다'고 말합니다. '우리는 항상 주파수가 맞습니다.'



Tillerson's day began flying back from Africa, landing in Washington at 4:00 A.M. At 8:44, seeing the tweet that the president had fired him. Minutes after that, his spokesman putting out a statement saying Tillerson had wanted to stay on the job, adding, "The secretary did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason for the firing, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve." Shortly after that, Tillerson's spokesman was fired, too, and the dejected Tillerson said the call did, eventually, come from the president, hours after he was fired.



틸러슨은 오늘 일정에 따라 아프리카에서 항공편으로 오전 4시 44분에 워싱턴에 도착했고 대통령이 그를 파면하는 트윗을 보게 됐습니다. 몇분후 그의 대변인은 성명을 내고 틸러슨은 직책에 머물기를 바랐다고 말하면서 장관은 대통령과 통화가 없었고 해고의 이유를 알지 못하지만 봉사의 기회를 준 것에 감사한다고 말했습니다. 잠시후에 틸러슨의 대변인도 파면되었고 낙심한 틸러슨은 대통령의 전화가 결국 온 것은 그가 파면된후 몇시간이 지난 후였다고 말했습니다.





Cement를 ‘시멘트’로 발음하면 미국인은 이상한 표정을 하게된다. semen처럼 들리기 때문이다. Cement는 두번째 음절에 강세가 있고 영어의 리듬에서 강세 앞의 약음절은 특히 매우 짧고 약하다. 첫음절을 특히 약하게 그 뒤의 강세를 약간은 과장해서 말하는 것이 올바른 방법이다. 약음절은 우리가 생각하는 것보다 훨씬 더 약하고 강세음절은 더 강하기 때문이다. 외래어가 된 omega, banana, sonata, aurora와 지명에서 Brazil, Berlin, Peru등도 마찬가지이다. 이때 앞의 음절의 모음은 약모음인 [ə]로 바뀌는 것이 원칙이다.영어의 발음의 기본단위는 자음, 모음이나 음절이 아니라 강세를 중심으로 만들어지는 리듬단위라고 할 수 있다. 단어도 하나의 리듬단위가 된다. 리듬단위의 가장 간단한 형태가 단어라고 할 수 있다. 문장강세가 1개 뿐인 간단한 문장은 한 개의 단어와 같은 리듬을 갖는다. 요즘 누구나 아는 표현인 What’s up?도 ‘와썹’처럼 말하는 것이다. 단어 a*bandon을 말할 때와 3개의 단어로 구성된 문장인 He *Knows it. 를 말하는 방식은 같다. 단어의 사이에는 전혀 간격이 없이 말하므로 실제로는 a*bandon, he*knowsit 처럼 말하는 것이다.강세가 2개인 *guaran*tee는 2개의 강세를 갖는 문장들, *Have some *cake. *Where’s the *beef?와 리듬이 동일하다. 문장이 길어지면 리듬단위의 수가 많아지고 이들을 모두 간격없이 붙여서 말한다고 할 수 있다.President trump is in *Cali*fornia today, reviewing prototypes of the border wall he hopes to build. A trip *over*shadowed by what he did early this morning, firing his secretary of state, on Twitter, no less.*Cali*fornia, *over*shadowed는 강세가 두개이고 두개의 리듬단위가 된다*Rex and *I have been *talking about *this for a *long *time. We *got along *actually *quite *well but we *disagreed on *things.*Rex and *I 하나의 짝을 이룰 때는 인칭대명사도 강세가 있다*disagreed 강세가 앞으로 이동했다Minutes after that, his spokesman putting out a statement saying Tillersonstay on the job, adding, "The secretary did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason for the firing, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve."want의 과거완료시제는 이루어지지 못한 소망을 나타낸다