트럼프 볼튼 안보보좌관 임명

President Trump moving out moderates, elevating hawks. Incoming National Security Advisor, John Bolton alongside hard-liner Mike Pompeo just tapped for Secretary of State, both advocates of regime change in Iran and North Korea.



트럼프 대통령이 온건파들을 몰아내고 강경파들을 승진시켰습니다. 새로운 국가 안보보좌관 죤 볼턴은 얼마 전 국무장관으로 발탁된 강경파인 마이크 폼페오와 함께 이란과 북한의 정권교체를 주장합니다.



I think that their history over decades is that they, like Iran, like others, use negotiations to bide time to conceal their nuclear weapons and ballistic missile activities. The former UN Ambassador recently calling a preemptive strike in North Korea perfectly legitimate.



이들의 수십 년간의 역사는 이란 등과 마찬가지로 협상을 이용해 핵무기와 탄도미사일 활동을 은페하기 위한 시간을 벌자는 것이었습니다. 전 유엔대사는 최근에는 북한에 대한 선제타격은 당연히 합법이라고 주장했습니다.



Bolton to this day a fierce defender of the U.S. military invasion of Iraq. Among his positions seemingly at odds with candidate Trump’s America First campaign promises. It’s time to shake the rust off of American foreign policy. It’s time to invite new voices and new visions into the fold.



볼턴은 지금도 미국의 이라크 침공을 전적으로 옹호합니다. 이는 후보 시절의 트럼프가 주장한 미국 우선주의와는 다른 것입니다. 미국 외교정책의 구태를 벗어야 할 때입니다. 새로운 주장과 새로운 이상을 받아들일 때가 되었습니다.



Some republicans backing Bolton. And I think he’s gonna help the president shape policies that make us all safer. But critics warn he’s a dangerous and destabilizing presence. John Bolton may have a fuzzy moustache but he has very sharp elbows. You can hear the drums of war beginning to rise.



일부 공화당원들은 볼턴을 지지합니다. 나는 그가 대통령을 도와 우리 모두를 더 안전하게 해주는 정책을 펼 것이라고 생각합니다. 하지만 비판적인 사람들은 그가 위험인물이고 불안요소라고 경고를 보냅니다. 죤 볼턴은 콧수염은 부드러워 보이지만 매우 공격적인 사람입니다. 전쟁의 북소리가 고조되기 시작하는 것이 들립니다.



The dramatic changes come at a crucial time just weeks before President Trump said he meet with dictator Kim Jung-un, and ahead of looming deadline over whether we recertify Iran nuclear deal, and scheduled move of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.



이번의 극적인 인사이동은 트럼프 대통령이 말한 독재자 김정은과의 회담 을 몇 주 앞두고, 이란과의 핵협정 재승인 여부를 결정해야 하는 불안한 종료시점과 이스라엘 미국대사관의 예루살렘으로의 예정된 이전을 앞두고 이루어진 것입니다.





북한의 핵문제와 관련해서 missile이 뉴스에 자주 등장한다. missile을 미국인들은 흔히 ‘미슬’처럼 말한다. 강세가 없는 뒤의 모음이 약모음화하여 [misəl]이 되고 혹은 아예 생략되어 [misl]이 되는 것이다. 같은 이유로 chocolate, history의 중간의 모음도 생략되면 ‘차크맅’, ‘히스트리’처럼 말하게 된다. Amazon은 [*ӕməzən]으로 발음하며 모든 약음절이 Schwa, [ə]로 바뀐 것을 알 수 있다.이처럼 강세가 없는 약음절의 모음은 원래의 모음의 음가를 유지하더러도 짧고 약해지며 대부분의 경우에는 약모음화하여 모음이 [ə]또는 [ɪ]로 바뀌거나 아예 생략되기도 한다. 이를 약모음화라고 한다. 특히 관사, 전치사등 문장 속에서 원래 강세가 없는 1음절의 기능어들은 모음을 [ə]로 바꾸어 말하며 이를 기능어의 약형이라고 한다.약모음화는 상대적으로 강세를 확실히 해주는 방법으로 영어의 리듬의 필수요소라고 할 수 있다. 약모음화는 결코 게으르고 부주의한 발음이 아니고 보편적인 표준발음이다. Amazon을 ‘아마존’처럼 말하는 것을 ‘spelling pronunciation’이라고 하며 이는 잘못된 발음의 대표적인 예라고 할 수 있다. 모든 네이티브 스피커, 영국 여왕도 미국 대통령도 강세가 없는 모음을 schwa, [ə]로 말한다. schwa, [ə]의 사용은 영어를 유창한 네이티브 수준으로 만들어 준다.I think that theirover decades is that they, like Iran, like others, use negotiations toto conceal their nuclear weapons and ballisticactivities.약모음이 생략되었다bide time = delay, wait 지연시키다, 기다리다, 시간을 벌다Boltonthis day a fierce defenderU.S. military invasion of Iraq. Among his positions seeminglyoddscandidate Trump’s America First campaign promises.1음절의 기능어는 약형으로 말한다John Bolton may have a fuzzy moustache but he. You can hear the drums of war beginning to rise.have sharp elbows 매우 강경하고 공격적이다