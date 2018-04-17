미, 영, 불 시리아 공습



A dramatic barrage, designed to send an unmistakable message. The U.S., Britain, France, unleashing more than a hundred missiles from the air and sea. This Tomahawk launched from a U.S. Submarine in the Mediterranean. The missile emerging from under the water blasting into the sky, powerful and on target. “I'd use three words to describe this operation. Precise, overwhelming, and effective.”



극적인 포격은 명확한 메시지를 전달하려고 기획된 것입니다. 미국과 영국 프랑스는 공중과 해상에서 백개 이상의 미사일을 퍼부었습니다. 이 토마호크 미사일은 지중해의 미군 잠수함에서 발사한 것입니다. 미사일은 수면 밑에서 솟아올라 불을 뿜으며 하늘을 날아 강력한 파괴력으로 목표에 명중합니다. “이번 작전을 세마디로 표현하자면 정확하고 압도적이며 효과적이었다고 하겠습니다.”



The backbone of the arsenal, 60 tomahawk cruise missiles launched from destroyers. When the dust cleared and dawn broke, a scientific research center north of Damascus, a smoking ruin. The U.S. military says it was one of three chemical weapons facilities destroyed. “It's gonna have a significant effect on them, so I think the words and degrade are good accurate words.”



동원된 무기의 중심은 구축함에서 발사된 60기의 토마호크 미사일 이었습니다. 먼지가 걷히고 새벽이 밝자 다마스커스 북쪽의 한 과학연구소가 연기나는 잔해를 드러냅니다. 미군당국이 이 건물이 파괴된 세곳의 화학무기공장 중의 한 곳이라고 말합니다. “이번의 공격은 이들에게 심각한 영향을 미칠 것이고 나는 큰 손상을 입고 분해되었다는 표현이 정확하다고 생각합니다.”



The strike came one week after that Syrian chemical assault on Douma, and those images of families and children gasping for breath, images that outraged the president. “These are not the actions of a man, they are crimes of a monster instead.” This was the second time president Trump has ordered a missile strike against Assad for using chemical weapons on his own people, and this time Trump doubled down, sending nearly twice as many missiles.



이번 공격은 두마에 대한 시리아의 화학무기공격 일주일 후 닥쳤습니다. 가족들과 아이들이 숨을 헐떡이는 모습에 대통령은 분노했습니다. 이는 인간의 행동이 아니고 악당의 범죄입니다. 아사드의 자국민에대한 화학무기 사용에 대해서 트럼프가 두번째로 명령한 미사일 공격이고 이번에 트럼프는 거의 두배의 미사일을 발사해 규모를 키웠습니다.



Today, U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley issuing a stern warning. “If the Syrian regime use this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded. When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line.” Now the president taking a victory lap, tweeting, “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom. Could not have had a better result. Mission accomplished!"



오늘 유엔대사인 니키 헤일리는 엄중한 경고를 발했습니다. “만약 시리아 정권이 독가스를 다시 사용한다면 미국은 타격할의 준비가 되어 있습니다. 대통령은 최후의 선을 그었고 그 선을 지킵니다.” 대통령은 승리의 세러머니로 트윗을 날렸습니다. “지난 밤은 완벽하게 이루어진 공격이었습니다. 프랑스, 영국에 감사를 표합니다. 최고의 결과를 얻었습니다. 작전은 성공했습니다.”





우리나라에서도 인기를 끌었던 미국의 드라마 Friends의 대사 중에 “If I were omnipotent, I would want big boobs.”라는 대사가 나온다. ‘내가 전지전능하다면 가슴을 키우고 싶다.’는 말인데 If I were om 까지는 정말 너무 빠르게 말해서 거의 들리지 않는다. 강세 앞의 약음절은 매우 빠르고 약하게 말하고 omˈnipotent의 강세가 제2음절에 있기 때문이다.단어도 하나의 리듬단위이므로 강세 앞의 약음절은 거의 음가가 없다. 아카데미 시상식, Academy Award는 ‘캐더미 워드’처럼 말하고 첫음절은 거의 생략한다고 할 수 있다. Police도 뒤의 음절에 강세가 있으므로 첫음절의 모음이 약화되어 schwa, [ə]로 바뀌거나 심지어는 모음이 생략되어 plice로 말하기도 한다. suppose, surprise도 마찬가지이다.이처럼 영어에서는 너무 빠르게 말하므로 청취가 불가능한 부분이 있다. 그 대표적인 것이 강세 앞의 약음절들이고 이 부분을 들릴 때까지 수십 수백 번 반복해서 듣는 것은 시간과 노력의 낭비일 뿐이다. 미국인들끼리의 대화에서도 상대방이 말하는 모든 부분을 다 듣는 것은 아니다. 잘 안들리는 부분은 의미상 중요하지 않은 부분이고 또 문맥상 유추가 가능하다고 할 수 있다.This Tomahawk launched from a U.S. Submarine in the Mediterranean. The missile emerging from under the water blasting into the sky, powerful and on target. “I'd use three words tothis operation., overwhelming, and.”강세 앞의 약모음은 빠르게 약하게 말한다The backbone of the arsenal, 60 tomahawk cruise missilesdestroyers. When the dust cleared and dawn broke, acenter north of Damascus, a smoking ruin.자음 사이의 [t]는 생략된다뒤의 강세를 첫음절로 옮겨 말하고 있다Today, U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley issuing a stern warning. “Syrian regime use this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded.문장을 시작하는 약음절들은 특히 약하고 빠르게 말한다Now the president, tweeting, “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom. Could not have had a better result. Mission accomplished!"take a victory lap 승리의 세러머니를 하다, 트랙을 돌며 자축하다