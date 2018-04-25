김정은 핵실험 중단



Overnight, an announcement that no doubt stunned North Korea and the world. Kim Jung Un is said to have declared his country’s quest for nuclear weapons complete. Pledging to halt nuclear tests, suspend long-range missile launches, closing a nuclear test site, while promising not to transfer the weapons or knowhow to anyone else.



어제 발표된 선언은 북한과 전세계를 놀라게 한 것은 확실합니다. 김정은은 북한의 핵무기 추구가 완료되었다고 선언한 것으로 알려졌습니다. 핵실험을 중단하고 장거리 미사일 발사를 중지한다고 약속하면서 한편으로 핵무기나 관련 노하우를 누구에게도 이전하지 않겠다고 약속했습니다.



The surprising shift coming ahead of two key summits, a meeting with the South Korean leader next Friday which could pave the way for a face-to-face with the American president next month. Donald Trump describing the move as very good news. Tweeting, “Big progress. Look forward to our summit.” Praise from China and South Korea, but caution from Japan, Prime minister Shinzo Abe calling for complete, verifiable denuclearization.



이 놀라운 전환은 한국의 지도자와 다음 금요일에 회담하고 다음 달에 미국대통령과 대면하는 길을 여는 두개의 중요한 회담을 앞두고 이루어진 것입니다. 도날드 트럼프는 이 조치가 매우 좋은 소식이라고 표현했습니다. 트위트를 날려 큰 진전이며 우리의 정상회담을 기다린다고 말했습니다. 중국과 한국으로부터도 찬사가 쏟아졌지만 일본 수상 아베 신조는 완전하고 검증가능한 비핵화를 요구했습니다.



But the North Korean dictator is not giving up his nukes at least not yet. No mention of dismantling his current stockpiles and a pledge not to use his arsenal unless provoked. The regime //is now //thought to possess both //a functioning nuclear weapon and the ability to hit //parts of //the United States. Its sixth and most powerful test last November sparking fresh sanctions..



하지만 북한의 독재자는 적어도 아직까지는 그의 핵시설을 포기하려고는 하지 않습니다. 현재 보유한 핵무기 재고를 해체하겠다는 언급도 없고 도발이 없다면 그의 핵무기를 사용하지 않는다는 약속도 없습니다. 북정권은 작동하는 핵무기와 미국의 일부지역들을 타격하는 능력을 모두 가진 것으로 여겨집니다. 북한의 지난 11월의 가장 강력했던 제6차 실험은 새로운 제재를 촉발시켰습니다.



Kim says it’s now time to focus on rebuilding his country’s shattered economy. But North Korea has duped the world many times before and resolving this threat will take more than just talk. Now it’s unclear whether this is a genuine olive branch or a trap to perhaps buy more time or to give the re*gime eco*nomic re*lief e*ventually. What is clear is that the nuclear program is what gave Kim Jung Un le*gitimacy and he’s not likely to give that up without significant concessions in return.



김정은은 이제 북한의 망가진 경제를 재건하는 일에 집중할 때라고 말합니다. 하지만 북한은 앞서 여러번 세계를 기만해왔고 이를 해소하기 위해서는 말 만하는 것 이상이 필요합니다. 현재로는 이번 일이 진짜 올리브 가지인지 혹은 결과적으로 경제적인 완화를 정권에 주기 위한 시간을 벌기 위한 함정인지는 불확실한 면이 있습니다. 확실한 것은 핵프로그램이 김정은에게 정당성을 주었으며 큰 양보를 보상으로 받지 않으면 이를 포기할 것 같지는 않다는 것입니다.





미국방송의 뉴스를 들으면 아나운서들이 exactly에서 [t]를 생략하고 ‘익잭클리’처럼 말하는 것을 알 수 있다. 최근의 미국 대통령들 클린턴, 부시 오바마, 트럼프가 모두 그렇게 발음하고 영국 여왕도 마찬가지다. 이처럼 자음 사이의 [t]는 발음의 편의상 흔히 생략되며 이는 결코 속된 발음이 아닌 표준의 발음이다.자음 사이의 [t, d]의 생략은 흔히 일어나는 현상으로 생략을 하지 않으면 발음하기도 어렵고 오히려 어색하게 들린다. 자음 [t, d]는 같은 성질의 자음들인 [p, b]와 [k, g]의 중간의 위치인 잇몸을 혀끝으로 막았다가 터트리는 자음으로 특히 불안정해서 생략되는 경우가 많고 또 다른 자음으로 바뀌는 동화현상도 많은 자음들이다.First lady와 sandwich에서 처럼 /st/와 /nd/의 뒤에 자음이 오면 중간자음 [t, d] 가 생략되는 것은 흔히 볼 수 있는 현상이다. 특히 자음으로 끝나는 동사에서 과거형어미 /ed/는 [t]혹은 [d]로 발음되고 그 뒤에 이어서 자음으로 시작되는 단어가 오면 중간의 자음인 [t, d]가 생략되므로 결국 동사의 현재형과 과거형이 차이가 없어진다. He worked very hard. She hastened to the school. He moistened the pencil. 등의 문장에서 과거형 어미는 생략하고 말하지 않는다고 볼 수 있다.The surprising shifttwo key summits, a meeting with the South Korean leader next Friday which could pave the way for a face-to-face with the American president next month.약음절을 앞의 강세어에 붙여서 리듬을 만든다The regime //is now //thought to possess both //a functioning nuclear weapon and the ability to hit //parts of //the United States. Its sixth andpowerfulNovember sparking fresh sanctions.자음 사이의 [t]는 생략된다/st/의 /t/는 흔히 생략된다Now it’s unclear whether this is a genuine olive branch or a trap to perhaps buy more time or to give the re*gime eco*nomic re*lief. What is clear is that the nuclear program is what gave Kim Jung Unand he’s not likely to give that up withoutconcessions in return.강세 뒤의 약음절들은 음절이 많아지면 빠르게 말한다