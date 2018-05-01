

This summit turned out to be heavy on both style and substance. Kim Jung Un is saying that what he has agreed to is just the tip of the iceberg and he actually plans to follow through on the agreement. This is the moment no one could have predicted just a few months ago, but after signing their agreement, Kim Jung Un and President Moon Jae In were clearly pleased with what they had accomplished.



정상회담은 형식과 내용 모두에 있어서 의미가 깊었습니다. 김정은은 그가 합의한 것은 빙산의 일각에 불과하다고 말하며 합의를 이행할 의도가 있다고 말했습니다. 이는 몇 달 전만 해도 아무도 예측하지 못했던 순간이고 김정은과 문재인 대통령은 이들이 이룬 성과에 만족해 했습니다.



The South Korean president declared a new era of peace on the Korean peninsula. The two Koreas agreed to officially end the Korean War by the end of the year, resume a union of families separated during the conflict and turn the DMZ into what they call a genuine peace zone. President Moon will visit North Korea for a second summit this fall.



한국의 대통령은 한반도에 새로운 평화의 시대를 선언했습니다. 남북한은 연말까지 한국전을 공식적으로 종식시키기고 전쟁 중 갈라진 가족들의 재회를 재개하며 비무장지대를 진정한 평화지대로 전환하기로 합의했습니다. 문대통령은 이번 가을에 북한을 방문 제2차 정상회담을 할 것입니다.



The two leaders seemed to have an instant rapport the minute Kim Jung Un made history by becoming the first North Korean leader to step foot into south. In a brief diplomatic dance, he invited president Moon to cross the military demarcation line back into the north. South Korea literally rolled out the red carpet for their once recent enemy. And the two men were often seen smiling and even laughing together.



두 지도자는 김정은이 남한에 발을 딛는 최초의 북한지도자가 되는 역사를 만드는 순간부터 금새 호감을 가진듯 합니다. 간단한 외교적인 동작으로 그는 문대통령에게 군사분계선을 넘어 북한영역으로 들어오도록 초대했습니다. 한국은 한때의 적을 위해 말 그대로 레드카펫을 깔았습니다. 그리고 두사람은 자주 웃음짓고 함께 폭소하는 장면까지 보여주었습니다.



After planting a pine tree, a symbol of peace, they sat alone for a full thirty minutes in what appeared to be an in-depth conversation. But North Korea agree to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was the ultimate goal of this summit. So far there are no specifics as to when or how that will happen or what Kim Jung Un wants in return.



평화의 상징인 소나무를 기념식수한 후에는 깊이있는 대화를 한 것으로 보이는 30분 동안이나 둘만의대화를 가졌습니다. 북한은 한반도의 비핵화가 이번 정상회담의 궁극적인 목표라는데 동의했습니다. 비핵화가 언제 어떻게 이루어 지며 김정은이 그 대가로 요구하는 것이 무엇인가 구체적인 내용은 지금까지는 나오지 않았습니다.





미국뿐만 아니라 한국의 랩퍼들까지 What’s up?으로 공연을 시작하고 이제는 한국인들도 모르는 사람이 없는 표현이 되었다. 의미는 What’s happening?이지만 너무 남용되면서 의미가 사라지고 있다. 발음은 ‘와썹’처럼 하게되며 앞의 단어의 마지막 자음이 뒤의 단어의 첫모음과 음절을 만든 것을 알 수 있다.an˄egg, a fried˄egg, a box˄of˄eggs국어 [구거], 자음이 [자으미], 벗은 [버슨]ten˄hours˄a dayI’m˄on the train.하나의 단어가 자음으로 끝나고 이어지는 단어가 모음으로 시작하면 두 단어를 부드럽게 연결해 발음하기 위해 이처럼 Linking이 일어난다. Linking은 우리말에서 더 철저하게 일어나는 음운 현상이므로 한국인에게는 생소한 것이 아니다. 단 한국어에서의 Linking은 단어 내에서만 일어나며 단어의 사이에는 약간의 간격이 있어서 Linking 이 일어나지 않는다.Linking은 모든 단어를 전혀 간격없이 붙여서 말하면서 생기는 자연스러운 현상으로 따로 연습할 필요는 없다. 단어의 사이를 조금이라도 띄어 말하면 이 현상은 일어나지 않으며 특히 뒤의 단어의 첫모음에 확실한 강세를 주어 말하면 Linking은 일어나지 않는다.This summit turned out to be heavy on both style and. Kim Jung Un is saying that what he has agreed to is just the tip of the iceberg and heplans to follow through on the agreement.각각 2음절 4음절의 단어지만 같은 길이로 말한다In a briefdance, he invited president Moon to cross the military demarcation line back into the north. South Korea literally rolled out the red carpet for their once recent enemy. And the two men wereseen smiling and even laughing together.diplomatic의 강세가 1음절로 바뀌었다often의 [t]는 생략하지 않는 경우가 많다After planting a pine tree, apeace, theyfor a full thirty minutes in what appeared to beconversation.in-depth의 강세는 1음절에 있고 Linking이 일어나지 않았다