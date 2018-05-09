매건 마클의 웨딩 드레스

미국인들은 콧소리가 심하다.

자음, 모음을 발음하며 습관적으로 비공을 열거나 혹은 일부 열고 말한다.

미국인들은 [r, l]의 발음에서 영국인들보다 혀가 더 뒤쪽으로 향한다.

모음 [u]의 음색이 강하다.

미국인들은 같은 모음을 말하면서 턱을 더 내려 입을 더 크게 벌리고 말한다.

목젖과 성대가 아래로 내려가면서 깊고 울림이 심한 소리를 낸다.

강세는 높은 음도로 길게 말하는 특징이 있다.

영국어에서는 높은 음도가 강조되고 미어에서는 길게 말하는 것이 중요하다.

리듬과 인토네이션은 영,미어 사이에 큰 차이가 없다.

영국어에서 보다 철저하고 강조되는 경향이 있다.





Meghan Markle attending her most important event yet. Monday the royal bride joining the royal family including the Queen at Westminster Abbey. The Fab Four walked altogether, Prince Harry by her side as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Markel making a nod to Princess Diana wearing a cream coat by her favorite designer, Amanda Wakeley along with a matching beret by Stephen Jones.



매건 마클이 지금까지 치룬 가장 중요한 행사에 참석했습니다. 월요일에 왕실 신부는 웨스트민스터 사원에서 여왕을 포함한 왕실가족들과 함께 했습니다. 4명의 왕세손 부부가 함께 입장했고 해리왕자가 그녀의 옆에 있고 캠브리지공작 부부도 함께 입장했습니다. 매건은 다이아나가 애용했던 디자이너인 아만다 웨클리의 크림색 코트를 입고 스테판 존스가 만든 매치되는 베레모를 착용해 다이아나비에 대한 흠모를 표시했습니다.



After the service Meghan seemed sharing this sweet moment with a young girl who gave her bouquets of flowers. The royal family is clearly, very publicly embracing Meghan. They’re clearly very keen for this relationship to be a success and they *want to *give her as *much sup*port and *love to her as *possible as she *joins the *royal *family.



행사 후에 매건은 그녀에게 꽃다발을 준 소녀와 함께 이 행복한 순간을 나누었습니다. 왕실은 확실하게 공식적으로 매건을 받아들였습니다. 이들은 이 관계가 성공적이기를 바라는 것이 확실했고 그녀가 왕실에 합류하면서 최대한의 지원과 애정을 배풀기를 원했습니다.



With the royal wedding just two months away the big question remains. Who will be designing her wedding dress? With rumors swirling, could be Australian born designers, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo of Ralph & Russo, who designed her $75,000 dollar engagement dress.



왕실의 결혼이 두달 밖에 남지 않은 시점에 큰 의문이 남아있습니다. 누가 그녀의 결혼예복을 디자인 하느냐 하는 것입니다. 소문이 무성하기로는 오스트레일리아 출신의 랄프 앤 루소의 타마라 랄프와 마이클 루소가 가능성이 있습니다. 이들이 75,000불의 약혼식 예복을 디자인 한 바 있습니다.



Ralph & Russo have been frontrunners ever since she wore that magnificent couture dress for her engagement photos at Frogmore House with Harry. They keep saying no comment or even denying it and that only fuels a speculation because of course Alexander McQueen de*nied that //their *fashion //*house has been //de*signing //*Kate's //*dress //and of *course //it *turned out //they *had to //de*sign //her *dress.



프로그모어 저택에서 해리왕자와 함께 찍은 약혼식 사진에 나온 멋진 고급 예복을 그녀가 입은 후에 랄프 앤 루소는 줄곳 선두주자였습니다. 이들은 계속 노코멘트로 일관하고 있고 심지어는 이를 부인하고 있고 아렉산더 매킨이 그가 운영하는 패션하우스가 케이트의 예복을 디자인해왔다고 해서 매건의 에복도 당연히 디자인 하는 것은 아니라고 부인하면서 추측에 불을 지르고 있다고 말합니다.



Or maybe it's her close friend Roland Marais, told the New York Post in February. Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan //is to listen to her //and work //in collaboration with her. If he was involved he'd be more likely to be involved for her evening dress than the actual wedding dress.



아니면 매건의 절친인 로랜 머라이일 수도 있다고 2월에 뉴욕포스트가 보도했습니다. 매건은 그녀가 원하는 것을 잘 알고 있고 매건과의 관계에서 중요한 것은 그녀의 말을 듣고 그녀와 협력작업하는 것입니다. 만약에 그가 관계하게 된다면 실제 결혼예복보다는 이브닝드레스가 될 가능성이 더 큽니다.



Meghan will most likely wear two dresses. One for the ceremony and one for the reception just like Princess Kate did at her wedding in 2011. She will almost certainly have one very spectacular wedding dress for the service indoors chapel and then for the evening reception, she's probably likely to go full-blown and glamour. Of course for her wedding dress the Queen has to see and approve that dress.



매건은 두 벌의 드레스를 장만할 것으로 보입니다. 한벌은 시장에서 입고 한 벌은 2011년 케이트 왕세손비가 한 것처럼 리셉션에서 입을 것입니다. 확실한 것은 매우 멋진 웨딩드레스를 성당의 실내예식에서 입고 다음에 저녁 리셉션에서는 본격적으로 화려한 쪽으로 갈 것입니다. 물론 그녀의 드레스는 여왕이 보고 허락을 해주어야 합니다.



Whatever the American princess wears, it will be copied by women around the world. Her fashion influence dubbed the Markle sparkle. Last week Meghan wearing a $298 navy J. Crew coat, that had to be restocked in stores. She caused a com*plete frenzy for White Line, the label. When she wore their coat announcing her engagement causing the brand’s website to *crash.



이 미국인 공주가 무얼 입던 간에 전세계의 여성들이 이를 따라합니다. 그녀의 패션의 영향력은 마클 불꽃이라고 불리우고 있습니다. 지난 주에 매건이 제이 크루의 298불짜리 네이비 코트를 입자 이 옷은 점포에 재입고되어야만 했습니다. 또 화이트라인 브랜드를 놓고 소란이 일기도 했습니다. 약혼을 발표하면서 이 상표의 옷을 입자 브랜드의 웹사이트가 마비되기도 했습니다.





미국과 영국의 방송에서 뉴스나 드라마를 들어보면 미국식의 발음과 영국식의 발음이 큰 차이는 아니지만 일부 다른 점이 있음을 알 수 있고 그 차이는 구체적으로 다음의 몇가지로 요약할 수 있다.특히 비음화에 더해서 좀 더 뒤쪽에서 나는 깊은 울림이 있는 미국어의 발음을 흔히 butter발음이라고 말하는 사람들이 있지만 좀 더 구체적으로 말하면 이는 음색 (Voice Quality)의 차이라고 할 수 있다. 우리가 미국영어의 발음을 기준으로 청취와 발음을 학습하는 것은 타당한 면이 있지만 음색까지도 미국식으로 해야 할 필요는 없다. 영어의 발음을 배우는 것이지 성대모사를 하자는 것이 아니기 때문이다.