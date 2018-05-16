다음은 레스토랑과 극장에서 미국인과 중국인 사이의 대화이다.



American : Would you like to have some more?

Chinese : No, I’m fool. 아니오. 나는 바보요.

American : Is there any seats available?

Gatekeeper : Sorry, fool. 없어 바보야.

모두 영어의 full을 fool로 잘못 발음해서 빚어진 일이고 full [fʊl]로 말한다는 것이 fool [fu:l]로 말해 오해가 생긴 경우다. [u]와 [ʊ]는 길고 짧은 것 뿐만이 아니라 성격이 다른 모음이다. [u]는 힘이 들어가는 긴장모음 이고 [ʊ]는 힘을 빼고 말하는 이완모음이다

우리말에서는 모든 모음이 짧지만 강세가 있다. 반면 영어에서는 약하고 이완된 모음과 강하고 긴장된 모음이 엄격히 구분된다. 긴장모음은 힘이 들어간 모음으로 강하고 길며 이완모음은 힘을 빼고 말하고 짧고 약하다. [i, ɪ ], [eɪ, ɛ], [u, ʊ], [oʊ, ɔ]는 각각 긴장모음과 이완모음의 짝으로 이를 구분해서 말하고 듣는 연습이 필요하다.



동영상 다시보기 : 페이지 새로고침후 play

The growing questions about the possible explosion of a vaping device. Florida investigators say a vape pen may have blown up in a man’s face. ABC’s Erille Reshef picks up the story. Tonight, new concern over those popular vape pens after fire officials in Florida say a battery in one of the devices may have exploded killing this 38-year old man.



전자담배의 폭발 가능성에 대한 의문이 커지고 있습니다. 플로리다 수사당국은 전자담배가 한 남성의 얼굴에서 터졌을 수도 있다고 말했습니다. ABC방송의 에릴 리샤프가 사건을 취재했습니다. 오늘 밤에 플로리다의 소방관들이 이 장치가 폭발해서 38세의 남성이 죽었을 수도 있다고 말하면서 이 인기있는 전자담배에 대한 새로운 우려가 생겼습니다.



It’s like having a small, you know, a little larger than a firecracker in your hand and it can explode. The cause of death still under investigation, but authorities say it could end up being the first death nationwide from a vape pen explosion. There are reports of vape pens and e-cigarettes erupting into flames.



이건 폭죽보다 약간 큰 물건을 손에 들고 있는 것과 같고 이게 터질 수도 있다는 것입니다. 사망원인은 아직 수사 중이지만 당국은 이 사건이 전자담배의 폭발로 인한 국내 최초의 사망사고로 귀결될 수도 있다고 말합니다.



Mike from Texas says he was holding his e-cig when this happened. I’m pretty glad that I didn’t have it up to my face. FEMA says there were nearly 200 such explosion in seven years. In some cases, lithium batteries and those devices overheating and igniting, turning them into flaming rockets. While they are not likely to fail, when they do fail, the failure can be catastrophic.



텍사스주의 마이크는 사건이 일어났을 때 손에 전자담배를 잡고 있었다고 말합니다. 얼굴에 담배를 가져가지 않은 것이 정말 다행이었습니다. 연방비상관리국은 지난 7년간 200건에 가까운 폭발사건이 있었다고 말합니다. 일부 사건에서는 리튬 배터리가 과열, 점화되어 불붙은 로켓으로 변했습니다. 오작동의 가능성은 크지 않지만 사고가 생기면 이는 재앙적일 수도 있습니다.



The American Vaping Association telling ABC News, “Incidents like these are not common. When charged, stored and used under proper conditions, vapor products pose no more of a fire risk than cell phones and laptops that use that use similar lithium ion batteries.” And Tom, experts say, if you’re using a device with a lithium ion batteries, be sure to use the charger it came with and never leave those devices charging when you’re asleep or away, Tom.



미국전자담배협회는, “이런 사고는 흔하지는 않다. 적절한 조건하에 충전하고 보관하고 사용하면 증기제품들은 유사한 리튬이온 배터리를 사용하는 휴대폰이나 랩탑컴퓨터의 경우보다 화재의 위험성이 더 큰 것은 아니다.”고 ABC 뉴스에 말했습니다. 리튬 이온배터리를 사용한다면 꼭 제품과 함께 주는 충전기를 사용하고 충전 중인 장치를 잠자거나 외출하면서 방치하면 안된다고 전문가들은 조언합니다.





Tonight, new concern over those popular vape pens after fire officials in Florida say a battery in one of the devicesexploded killing this 38-year old man.문장 전체를 강조할 때는 조동사에 강세를 줄 수 있다The cause ofstill under investigation, but authorities say it couldup being the first deathfrom apen explosion.[eɪ]는 이완모음이고 [ɛ]는 긴장오음이다In some cases, lithium batteries and those devices overheating and igniting, turning them into flaming rockets. While they are not likely to fail, when theyfail, the failure can be *do는 강조의 조동사일 때 강세가 있다catastrophic은 두개의 강세를 갖는다. 명사 catastrophe의 강세는 제2음절에 있다And Tom, experts say, if you’re using a device with aion batteries, betothe charger it came with and neverthose devices charging when you’re asleep or away, Tom.[i, ɪ ], [u, ʊ]는 각각 긴장모음, 이완모음의 짝을 이룬다