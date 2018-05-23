북한 미북회담 취소 위협





Overnight North Korea's foreign minister threatening to pull the plug on next month's historic summit between President Trump and Kim jong-un if the U.S. insists on unilateral nuclear abandonment. The official adding we are no longer //interested //in a negotiation //that will be *all about //driving //*us //into a *corner// and making a one-sided demand for us to give up our nukes.



밤사이에 북한외무성은 미국이 일방적인 핵포기를 강요한다면 다음달로 예정된 트럼프 대통령과 김정은의 역사적인 정상회담을 무산시킬 수 있다고 위협했습니다. 이 관료는 우리를 코너로 몰기만 하고 핵을 포기하도록 일방적으로 요구하는 협상에는 관심이 없다고 말했습니다.



The statement comes just hours after the North Koreans criticized pre-planned joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea currently underway as a quote provocative military ruckus and indefinitely canceling planned high-level talks with South Korea. Notifying them by fax just hours before a scheduled meeting at the DMZ, the peace house where Kim jong-un met South Korea's president last month



이번 성명은 북한이 현재 진행중인 예정된 한미간의 군사훈련을 도발적인 군사소동이라고 비난하면서 남한과의 예정된 고위급 회담을 무기한 취소한 몇시간 후에 발표되었습니다. 북측은 지난 달 김정은이 한국의 대통령과 만났던 DMZ 평화의 집에서 열린 예정이었던 이 회담 몇시간 전에야 팩스로 이를 남측에 통보했습니다.



Washington *caught off //*guard by //*all of it, with the State Department saying Kim jong-un had previously indicated he understood the need for the routine drills and insisting the U.S. hasn't heard anything directly from Pyongyang to indicate a change of plans. We will continue to go ahead and plan the meeting between President Trump and Kim jong-un.



워싱턴은 이 모든 사태로 허를 찔린 셈이 되었지만 국무성은 김정은이 앞서 통상적인 훈련의 필요성을 이해한다고 표명한 바 있으며 평양으로부터 계획의 변경을 표명하는 어떤 말도 직접 들은 바가 없다고 주장했습니다. 우리는 트럼프 대통령과 김정은간의 회담을 계속 추진할 계획입니다.



The threat comes amid the backdrop of cooling tensions in recent weeks with North Korea agreeing to talks over denuclearization, vowing to close a nuclear test site next week, all this after releasing three American detainees. Critics have cautioned North Korea can't be trusted. Former CIA director John Brennan telling NBC News the turn of events is unsurprising. For his part president Trump has insisted he's prepared to walk away. If the meeting when I'm there is not fruitful I will respectfully leave the meeting.



북한이 비핵화에 동의하고 다음 주에 핵실험장의 폐쇄를 공개한다고 약속하고 그 이전에 3명의 미국인 인질을 석방하면서 최근 몇주간 긴장이 완화되는 막후에 이번의 위협이 나온 것입니다. 비평가들은 북한은 신뢰할 수 없다고 경고해왔습니다. 전직 CIA국장인 죤 브레넌은 상황의 반전이 전혀 놀랍지 않다고 NBC News에 말했습니다. 트럼프 대통령으로서는 회담장을 박차고 나올 태세가 되어있다고 말한 바 있습니다. 내가 참석한 회담이 성과가 없다면 정중히 회담장을 떠날 것입니다.





영어는 강세를 중심으로 리듬을 만들어 말하며 이 때 강세를 확실히 하기 위해 나머지 약음절들을 짧고 약하게 말할 필요가 있다. 그렇게 하지 않으면 모든 음절에 강세를 주는 것과 같아진다.영어의 모음들이 강세의 유무에 따라 강한 모음과 약한 모음이 있는 것과 마찬가지로 자음도 강한 자음과 약한 자음이 구별된다. 특히 모음사이의 자음은 약하게 발음하는 것이 원칙이며 이를 알고 또 연습을 통해 이에 익숙해지는 것이 영어의 청취를 위해 중요하다.1. 모음 사이의 [r]은 약하고 모호하게 말한다very, carry, orange2. 모음 사이의 [t]는 단타음 [ɾ]또는 짧은 [d]로 발음한다water, letter, automatic3. 모음 사이의 [n]도 짧은 단타음 [n]으로 말한다winner, runner, nanny4. [p, t, k]는 모음의 사이에서 강하게 터지지 않는다happy, paper, supper단 모음 사이의 자음이라도 뒤의 모음에 강세가 있는 경우에는 강세음절의 일부가 되고 강하게 발음해야 한다.at*test, pro*test, pre*pare, pro*curement, ar*rest, ar*rayThe official adding we are no longer //interested //in a negotiation //that will be *all about //driving ////into a *corner// and making a one-sided demand for us to give up our nukes.인칭대명사도 문맥상 강조할 때는 강세를 주어 말한다The statement comes just hours after the North Koreanspre-planned joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Koreaunderway as a quote provocative militaryandcanceling planned high-level talks with South Korea.모음 사이의 자음은 약화된다Washingtonwith the State Department saying Kim jong- un had previously indicated he understood the need for the routine drills and insisting the U.S. hasn't heard anything directly from Pyongyang to indicate a change of plans.강세 사이의 약음절은 앞의 강세어에 붙여 리듬단위를 만들 수도 있다Critics have cautioned North Koreatrusted. Former CIA director John Brennan telling NBC News theis unsurprising.can't의 /t/는 묵음되고 /n/은 뒤의 자음에 동화되어 /m/으로 바뀐다