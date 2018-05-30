트럼프-김정은 싱가포르 회담



On that one on one, a 180 with president Trump //sug*gesting //the *summit //he *scrapped //*may be //*back on,// now that he says North Korea is no longer ignoring him. We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We like to do it. We’re gonna see what happens.



북한이 그를 무시하지 않고 있으므로 자신이 폐기한 회담이 다시 개최될 수도 있다고 트럼프 대통령이 암시함으로써 단독회담은 180도 상황이 역전되었습니다. 북한과 상의하고 있습니다. 그들도 회담을 원하고 우리도 그렇게 하려고 합니다. 어떻게 되어 가는지 지켜봅시다.



Just yesterday, those calls not returned. We’ve got a lot of dial tone, senator. Now June 12th is on the table again. That was the original date for that meeting with Kim Jong-un as //*Pyongyang //*pledges //*overnight //its *willingness //to re*start //*talks //on whether to hold the talks.



어제까지만 해도 전화에 회신이 없었습니다. 지금은 전화가 많이 걸려 옵니다. 이제 6월 25일 회담이 다시 테이블에 올려져 있습니다. 이 날은 김정은과 회동하기로 처음에 정해진 날자이고 평양이 회담개최 여부에 대해 대화를 재개할 의사가 있다고 약속한 것입니다.



We’ve got some, possibly some good news on the Korea summit where it may, //if our *diplomats //can *pull it //*off, //may have it back on even. NBC News has learned the president worried North would beat him to the punch. I’ve decided to terminate the planned summit in Singapore on June 12.



우리 외교관들이 협상을 타결하면 회담을 다시 개최할 수도 있고 북과의 정상회담에 있어 아마도 좋은 소식이라고 봅니다. NBC방송이 취재한 바, 다수의 행정부 관리들에 따르면 북한이 선수를 치는 것을 대통령이 우려했다고 합니다. 나는 6월 12일로 계획된 회담을 취소하기로 결정했습니다.



So he cancelled the face-to-face before Kim could according to multiple administration official. I talked to the president yesterday and he said he thought they were playing him. To the president, no surprise. Everybody plays games. You know that. That’s the problem with this all. It’s like we get whiplash watching this because everyday is a different story.



다수의 행정부 관리들에 따르면 그래서 트럼프가 김정은이 하기 전에 회담을 취소한 것이라고 합니다. 어제 대통령과 대화 중에 북한이 그를 가지고 놀려고 한다고 생각했다고 말했습니다. 모두가 게임을 하고 있지. 그렇지 않아? 이 사태와 관련 그게 바로 문제입니다. 매일 말이 다르기 때문에 이 사태를 지켜보다가 목이 젖혀질 지경입니다.



Now all eyes are on China after president Trump blamed Beijing for North Korea's initial threat to pull out last week. The Chinese are trying to elbow their way into the conversation which president Trump had catapulted over the top of a more traditional statecraft process.



트럼프 대통령이 지난 주 북한이 애초 회담에서 철수하겠다고 위협한 것이 중국 때문이라고 비난한 후에 이제 모든 눈이 중국에 쏠려있습니다. 트럼프 대통령이 전통적인 외교방식을 초월하는 방식으로 제기한 대화에 중국이 비집고 들어오려고 안간 힘을 쓰고 있습니다.





영미인들과의 대화에서 상대방이 우리가 말하는 영어를 알아듣지 못하고 되묻는 경우가 흔하게 일어난다. 이때 정확히 말한다고 단어의 각각의 음절을 또박 또박 말하는 것은 별 소용이 없다. 영어는 음절중심의 언어가 아니고 영어를 음절단위로 말하는 것은 오히려 의사소통에 방해가 되기 때문이다.영어는 강세를 중심으로 리듬단위를 만들어 말하며 영어를 말하는 길이는 음절의 수로 결정되는 것이 아니라 강세의 수로 결정된다. 당연히 하나의 강세를 갖는 단어는 음절의 수에 관계없이 모두 같은 길이로 말하게 된다. 다음의 단어들은 음절의 수는 다르지만 모두 같은 길이로 말해야 한다. 결국 다음절의 단어는 빠르게 말할 수 밖에 없고 각각의 음절은 음절의 수가 많아질수록 점점 더 짧아진다.문장을 말하는 길이도 강세가 몇개인가로 결정되고 음절의 수와는 관계가 없다. 다음의 문장들은 음절의 수는 두배 이상 차이가 있지만 원칙적으로 같은 길이로 말한다고 할 수 있다On that one on one, a 180 with president Trump*may be *back on, now that he says North Korea is no longer ignoring him.강세 앞의 약음절은 빠르게 말한다모두 같은 구조의 리듬단위로 말하는 방식이 동일하다That was the original date for that meeting with Kim Jong-un ason whether to hold the talks.강세 이후의 음절의 수는 다르지만 같은 길이로 말한다We’ve got some, possibly some good news on the Korea summit where it may,may have it back on even.pull it off에서 off는 부사이고 강세가 있다That’s the problem with this all. It’s like we getwatching this because everyday is a different story.whiplash 후방추돌로 생긴 목부상, 현기증