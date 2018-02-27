모든 단어는 붙여서 말한다



동영상 다시보기 : 페이지 새로고침후 play

New revelation overnight over the tense nuclear stand of North Korea. In the short pre-Olympics Vice president Mike Pence was set for a secret meeting with the North Koreans before they backed out at the last minute. When we get details from my chief global affairs anchor, Martha Raddatz. Good morning Martha. Good morning George.



북한의 핵에 대한 강경한 입장이 밤사이에 새롭게 밝혀졌습니다. 마이크 펜스 부통령은 북한측 인사들과 비밀회동을 할 예정이었지만 마지막 순간에 북측이 이를 철회한 것입니다. 자세한 내용을 국제문제 담당 수석앵커인 마사 라데츠가 보도합니다.



The vice president made headlines during his trip to the Olympics for ignoring the North Korean delegation including Kim Jung Un’s sister, who was sitting right behind him at the ceremonies. But it turns out Pence has a pretty good poker faced.



부통령은 올림픽을 위한 방문중에 개막식에서 바로 그의 뒤에 앉았던 김정은의 여동생을 포함하는 북한측 대표단을 무시하여 헤드라인을 장식했습니다. 하지만 이는 펜스가 철저하게 표정관리를 했던 것으로 밝혀졌습니다.



The meeting with Kim's sister and others had been secretly scheduled beforehand, but just two hours before the meeting the north canceled, blaming Pence for the tough sanctions imposed on the north and his meeting with defectors.



김의 여동생과 북한인사들과의 회담은 사전에 비밀리에 일정이 잡혔지만 북한에 가해진 강력한 제재와 탈북민들과의 만남을 비난하며 회담 두시간 전에 북측이 이를 취소한 것입니다.



Pence’s office said this would not have been negotiating, just a face to face to tell the North Koreans to get rid of its nuclear weapons. But the meeting had Trump’s blessing, so clearly possibilities for talks going forward, George.



부통령측은 회담이 열렸더라도 이는 직접 만나서 북측에게 핵무기의 폐기를 종용하려는 것이었다고 말했습니다. 하지만 이 회담을 트럼프가 동의한 것이므로 대화가 진행될 가능성은 있습니다.





영어를 말할 때 모든 단어들은 원칙적으로 붙여서 말하고 단어의 사이에는 전혀 간격이 없다. 몇개의 단어를 묶어서 리듬단위를 만들고 이렇게 만들어진 리듬단위들도 마찬가지로 모두 붙여서 말하게 된다. 영어에서 이처럼 모두를 붙여서 말해도 소통이 가능한 것은 강세가 확실하기 때문이고 강세를 중심으로 리듬단위를 만들어 말하기 때문이다.우리가 영어를 듣는 과정에서는 이렇게 모두 붙여 말한 단어들을 다시 분리해야만 하고 이 과정을 Segmentation이라고 한다. 영어의 청취는 Segmentation 과정이라고 말할 수 있다. 문제는 문장을 모든 단어를 붙여서 타이핑해 놓으면 단어들을 분리하는 것이 그다지 어렵지 않지만 듣기에서는 순간적으로, 듣는 순간에 이를 해야하므로 영어의 청취가 어려운 것이다.영어의 청취를 해결하기 위해서 가장 중요한 것은 리듬이지만 그외에 몇가지 연음현상을 알아야 한다. 특히 서로 붙어있는 단어의 사이에서는 다양한 연음현상이 일어나서 자음이 생략되거나 뒤의 자음을 닮아 다른 자음으로 바뀌는 동화현상이 일어난다. 이렇게 생략된 자음이나 바뀐 자음들을 알아야만 어떤 단어를 말한 것인지 알수 있으므로 다음의 생략과 동화현상을 익힐 필요가 있다.1. 자음 사이의 t, d는 생략한다 (생략) blind man, windmill, kindness, tinned beans, stand guard last night, locked door, send them, bold man, kind nurse, exactly2. t, d는 p, b 앞에서는 p, b로 k, g 앞에오면 k, g로 각각 바뀐다 (동화) good[b] boy, good[g] girl, at[p] peace, pet[k] kitten, Good[b] morning, that[k] country, that[k] could[g] come soonIn the-Olympics Vice president Mike Pence was set for a secret meeting with the North Koreans before they backed out at theminute.short pre-Olympics에서 shorppre, 쇼프리처럼 말한다last의 마지막 t는 생략한다The vice president made headlines during his trip to the Olympics for ignoring the North Korean delegation including Kim Jung Un’s sister, who was sittinghim at the ceremonies.right behind는 righp behind로 말한다But the meeting, so clearly possibilities for talks going forward.축복을 받았다는 것은 동의, 승인했다는 의미이다